Featured Items
Food
Custom Burgers
- Billy's Hamburger$9.99
Organic Angus Beef from Front Royal, VA Smash Grilled to juicy perfection nestled between a delicate Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion (option to remove)! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tell us what you want on your burger!
- Billy's Cheeseburger$10.99
The Billy's Hamburger with American cheese (option to change) nestled between a delicate Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion (option to remove)! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Billy's Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Organic Angus Beef from Front Royal, VA topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon nestled between a delicate Brioche bun! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Double Hamburger$13.99
Billy's Hamburger with two Organic Angus Beef patties nestled between a delicate Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions (option to remove)! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Double Cheeseburger$14.99
Cheeseburger with two 100% Grassfed organic beef patties nestled between a delicate Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions (option to remove)! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Reuben 86 Burger$15.99
Organic Angus Beef with Sauerkraut, Smoked Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing nestled between a delectable pretzel bun! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Billy's El Loco$13.99
Organic Angus Beef, fried jalapeno peppers, peppper jack cheese with a Jalapeno Ranch nestled between a delicate Brioche bun! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Chef Keshaun' Smoke House Burger$15.99
Organic Angus Beef from Front Royal, VA topped with candied bacon, onion straws, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Chef Keshaun's Honey Bourbon BBQ sauce nestled between a delicate Brioche bun! *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Billy's I Can't Believe It's Not a Burger Burger (No meat option)$11.99
Billy's "No Meat" Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion nestled between a delicate Brioche bun! *Brown Rice, Mushrooms, Onions, Rolled Oats, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Soy Protein, Salt, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Spices, Malted Barley, Whey, and Tumeric for color. *Contains Milk, Wheat, and Soy ingredients
Fries
- Regular Fries$6.99
Fresh cut in house regular fries! *Fried in peanut oil*
- Cajun Fries$7.99
Skin-on fries! Sprinkled with Chef Keshaun's special cajun seasoning blend, Nothing more! *Fried in peanut oil*
- Candied Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
Loaded with a melted aged Cheddar Cheese sauce! Topped with our house made candied bacon crumbles *fried in peanut oil*
- Sweeet Potato Fries$6.99
Just like it sounds. Regular fries made from delicous Sweet Potatoes! *Fried in peanut oil*